Sandra Ortiz Dies in DUI Crash Following Fatal Accident Involving Two Children in Vista, California

Sandra Ortiz Dies in DUI Crash After Two Children Lose Their Lives in Vista, California Accident

Sandra Ortiz tragically lost her life in a DUI crash, which occurred after two children had already died in a previous accident in Vista, California. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning.

Reports indicate that the initial accident involved a vehicle carrying five people, including three children. The vehicle was struck by another car that ran a red light, causing the fatal collision. Two of the children, ages 6 and 9, died at the scene, while the third child suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

As authorities were investigating the first accident and tending to the injured child, Ortiz drove her car through the blocked-off area and crashed into the wreckage. She was later found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested.

Sadly, Ortiz did not survive the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The tragedy has left the families of the victims grieving and the community calling for justice.

Driving under the influence is a serious offense that can have devastating consequences. It is important to always make responsible decisions when getting behind the wheel and to never drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

