Sandra Scott Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sandra Scott has Died .

Sandra Scott has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are deeply saddened to share the loss of one of our DCHS family, Sandra Scott, who tragically passed away after contracting Covid-19. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues. You can read our tribute to Sandra here: https://t.co/pg6qMXksUo pic.twitter.com/oglAoHa9Lv — Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS FT (@DCHStrust) January 28, 2021

