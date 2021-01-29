Sandra Vincente Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Deputy Mayor Found Dead, Bitten by Her Two Pet dogs.

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

France deputy meyor has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2021.

The deputy mayor of a department in southern France has been found dead in her yard, next to two of her dogs, who appeared to have bitten her, according to reports.

Sandra Vincente, 38, who was elected mayor of the village of Sénouillac in 2014, in the Tarn department, was found in her yard by her partner on Tuesday. She was found next her two Rottweilers, who were found with bloody mouths. Vincente is disabled and had been using a wheelchair for 10 years. Her family has resided in the village for several generations, according to La Depeche.

The public prosecutor in Albi, the capital of Tarn, is investigating the incident and an autopsy has been ordered.

IF YOU HAVE A PET BE CAREFUL ? AS THEY GET OLDER THEY WILL ATTACK YOU ! WHAT YOUR PET DONOT KNOW WE CAN PROTECT… Posted by Vincent J Wilder on Friday, January 29, 2021

IF YOU HAVE A PET BE CAREFUL ? AS THEY GET OLDER THEY WILL ATTACK YOU ! WHAT YOUR PET DONOT KNOW WE CAN PROTECT OURSELVES ? LET US SAY WE HAVE A KITTEN A BABY CAT ? GAVE IT TOTAL CARE ! LOVE AND PROTECT THEM ? ONE DAY MY SELF DEFEND KICK IN . MY CAT WAS ACTING STRANGE ? THANK GOD THERE NO CHILDREN WAS THERE . THE CAT ATTACKED ME ? WHY ? NOT ONLY IT BIT ME IT WAS THE LOOK IT HAD IN IT EYES . I CALL FOR MY WIFE . I SAID TO HER THIS CAT GOT A PROBLEM . THE CAT TEEHT HAD A FULL BITE ON ME AND IT CLAWS . I SAID TO MY WIFE I DONOT FEEL NO PAIN ! WITH MY OVER HAND I OPEN IT JAR . THE CAT HAD A PROBLEM . TO BITE THE HAND THAT FEED YOU ? LOVE YOU ? THE CAT WENT IN TO THE HIDE MODE . WHERE NOT IN MY HOUSE . I GOT MY THICK GLOVES TOOK IT TO THE AMINAL SELTER . IT TOOK ME A WILD TO HEAL . WHAT THE CAT DID NOT KNOW I COULD HAD KILL IT THEM . THAT WAS A LUCKY CAT . NEVER HAVE PET AROUND CHILDREN ! BECAUSE THE PET WILL KNOW YOU ARE IN THE KILLING MODE TO PROTECT YOUR CHILD OR PEOPLE YOU LOVE .

Source: (20+) Facebook

Gale Ragan-Reid

The problem is not all dogs are the same behavior wise. The photo shows a starved dog. In Jupiter Farms, Florida, USA 🇺🇸, my neighbor had five or six Rottweilers that were big and healthy fat and just happy. One day they all left her yard and were in the road and when they saw me they came over to my gate. I went inside but I talked to the dogs telling them to go home. I was so happy when they did. My neighbor came back home and I do not think she noticed that the animals were loose outside her yard—-all of them, together outside her yard because she is such an excellent caretaker of her animals. Some animals do require a lot of food even though some folks might say you need to put them on a diet of less food. My neighbors Rottweilers were huge. I thank God they were not hungry dogs on the prowl loose from their living quarters. Such a sad story on so many emotional levels. May God bless

· Reply · 14h · Edited

Susan Carney Ackerman

How about a picture of the deceased woman, so we can pay respect to her. Not a stock picture of a Rottweiler