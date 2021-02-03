Sandra Walters, who was co-founder of Hong Kong’s @Alisan_Fine_Art Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Sandra Walters, who was co-founder of Hong Kong’s @Alisan_Fine_Art has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Sandra Walters, who was co-founder of Hong Kong’s @Alisan_Fine_Art has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
NEWS | Gallerist and art dealer Sandra Walters, who was co-founder of Hong Kong’s @Alisan_Fine_Art, has passed away in Paris. She is known for her work in helping to establish formal art spaces in Hong Kong during the early days of the city’s art scene: https://t.co/FIjrfj5Dlo pic.twitter.com/dpSxSdN4S7
— ArtAsiaPacific (@artasiapacific) February 3, 2021
NEWS | Gallerist and art dealer Sandra Walters, who was co-founder of Hong Kong's @Alisan_Fine_Art , has passed away in Paris. She is known for her work in helping to establish formal art spaces in Hong Kong during the early days of the city's art scene:
