Sandra Walters, who was co-founder of Hong Kong’s @Alisan_Fine_Art Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Sandra Walters, who was co-founder of Hong Kong’s @Alisan_Fine_Art has Died .

Sandra Walters, who was co-founder of Hong Kong’s @Alisan_Fine_Art has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

NEWS | Gallerist and art dealer Sandra Walters, who was co-founder of Hong Kong’s @Alisan_Fine_Art, has passed away in Paris. She is known for her work in helping to establish formal art spaces in Hong Kong during the early days of the city’s art scene: https://t.co/FIjrfj5Dlo pic.twitter.com/dpSxSdN4S7 — ArtAsiaPacific (@artasiapacific) February 3, 2021

