Sandy Anderson Death – Dead : Sandy Anderson Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Sandy Anderson has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

“Mississippi Achievement School District on Twitter: “We are sending our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our beloved Ms. Sandy Anderson. We will continue the legacy of commitment and positivity that Ms. Anderson epitomized. ”

We are sending our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our beloved Ms. Sandy Anderson. We will continue the legacy of commitment and positivity that Ms. Anderson epitomized. #mASDStrong pic.twitter.com/8zoCHUad7A — Mississippi Achievement School District (@mASDonline) October 20, 2020

Tributes

———————— –