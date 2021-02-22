Sandy Barclay Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :former top jockey Sandy Barclay has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @ScottishRacing: Sad to hear about the death of former top jockey Sandy Barclay – born in Ayr and champion Flat apprentice in 1966. In the 1960s, known as racing’s ‘boy wonder’ & at his peak won three European Classics & major races such as King George VI, Queen Elizabeth Stakes & Eclipse Stakes https://twitter.com/racingpost/status/1363556845319712770

