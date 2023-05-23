“Sandy Casey plaque” today : Daily Breeze: Plaque Honoring Sandy Casey, a Teacher and Victim of Route 91 Shooting, Revealed at Manhattan Beach School

Daily Breeze: Plaque Honoring Sandy Casey, Teacher and Route 91 Shooting Victim, Unveiled at Manhattan Beach School today 2023.

Manhattan Beach Middle School has unveiled a plaque in memory of Sandy Casey, a former special education teacher who was killed in the 2017 mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas. The plaque was revealed during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new music building at the school. Chris Willemse, Casey’s former fiancé, has run half-marathons and left flowers in her memory each year since her death. The pair had met while working in the Manhattan Beach Unified School District and had developed a relationship through their shared love of running.

News Source : Tyler Shaun Evains

