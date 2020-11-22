Sandy Dvore Death -Dead : Designer Sandy Dvore has Died –

Designer Sandy Dvore has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.

” Art of the Title on Twitter: “It is with a heavy heart that we report that designer Sandy Dvore has died. He created the title logo for THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS and the main titles for shows THE PARTRIDGE FAMILY, THE WALTONS, and many more. He was 86. #SandyDvore”

