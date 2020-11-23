Sandy Dvore Death -Dead – Obituaries: Sandy Dvore, designer of the iconic brushstroke logo for “The Young and the Restless” has died.
Sandy Dvore has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.
“Soap Opera Network on Twitter: “Sandy Dvore, designer of the iconic brushstroke logo for “The Young and the Restless” has died at the age of 86. ”
Sandy Dvore, designer of the iconic brushstroke logo for "The Young and the Restless" has died at the age of 86. #YR
LINK: https://t.co/Yflo8a6h3s pic.twitter.com/9HTrjvAFap
— Soap Opera Network (@SoapOperaNetwrk) November 23, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.