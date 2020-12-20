Sandy Fraser Death -Dead – Obituary :Sandy Fraser Born 4-11-1929 Gone to Glory 19-12-2020 .

By | December 20, 2020
0 Comment

Sandy Fraser Death -Dead – Obituary :Sandy Fraser Born 4-11-1929 Gone to Glory 19-12-2020 .

Sandy Fraser has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Murdo Fraser @murdo_fraser Our dear Dad, Sandy Fraser Born 4-11-1929 Gone to Glory 19-12-2020 2 Samuel 3:38

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.