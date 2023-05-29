Sandy Hook Crowdfunding Healthcare. today : After Losing My Mom in the Sandy Hook School Shooting, I’m Forced to Turn to Crowdfunding for Healthcare Costs.

I Lost My Mom in the Sandy Hook School Shooting and Need to Crowdfund for Healthcare Costs. today 2023.

Erica Lafferty, daughter of Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung who was killed in the Sandy Hook School mass shooting, is crowdfunding to pay for her cancer treatment. Lafferty was diagnosed with Stage II lymphoma, a primary orbital tumour, and significant pre-cancer masses in two of her lymph nodes. Without treatment, she may not live to see her 38th birthday.

News Source : SyFeed RSS Reader

