“Sandy Hook School Shooting – Crowdfund Healthcare” today : Crowdfunding My Healthcare After My Mother’s Death in the Sandy Hook School Shooting.

Crowdfunding for Healthcare After Losing My Mother in the Sandy Hook School Shooting. today 2023.

Erica Lafferty, whose mother was killed in the Sandy Hook School shooting, has turned to crowdfunding to pay for her cancer treatment after discovering that her chemotherapy medication is not covered by insurance. Lafferty had been diagnosed with Stage II lymphoma and needs to undergo at least 12 months of treatment, including chemotherapy pills costing $8,000 per round. She has turned to GoFundMe to cover her medical costs, having already spent years fighting for stronger gun laws and the accountability of the National Rifle Association.

News Source : Erica Lafferty

