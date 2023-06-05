“Sandy latex palm coated gloves” : Pair of Amazon Basics Gloves with Sandy Latex Palm Coating, Fully Coated with Latex and Double Shell of 15 Gauge Polyester + 10 Gauge Acrylic, Size 8/M

1 Pair of Size 8, M Amazon Basics Gloves with Double Shell of 15 Gauge Polyester and 10 Gauge Acrylic, Fully Coated in Latex with Sandy Latex Palm Coating



Amazon Basics is known for providing high-quality, reliable products at affordable prices. Their latest offering, the 15 gauge polyester + 10 gauge acrylic double shell gloves, is no exception. These gloves are fully coated with waterproof latex, making them durable and resistant to tearing and abrasion. They can be used in low temperatures, making them suitable for a wide range of indoor and outdoor applications.

One of the standout features of these gloves is the sand-textured palms. This unique texture provides exceptional gripping power, making it easier to hold onto objects even in wet or slippery conditions. This is particularly useful for tasks that require precision and control, such as handling tools or machinery.

Despite their rugged construction, these gloves are comfortable to wear. The double shell design provides an extra layer of insulation, keeping your hands warm without adding bulk. The latex coating is also breathable, allowing air to circulate and preventing your hands from becoming too sweaty or uncomfortable.

In addition to their performance features, these gloves are also easy to care for. They can be machine-washed on a cold/delicate cycle and line-dried, making them a convenient choice for busy individuals who need to quickly clean their work gloves after a tough day on the job.

Overall, the Amazon Basics 15 gauge polyester + 10 gauge acrylic double shell gloves are a versatile and reliable choice for anyone who needs a durable pair of gloves for general use. Whether you’re working in construction, gardening, or any other field that requires hand protection, these gloves are sure to deliver the performance you need.

As with all Amazon Basics products, these gloves are backed by a 1-year limited warranty. This gives you peace of mind knowing that you can rely on your gloves to perform as expected, and that you’ll be covered in the event of any defects or issues.

Overall, if you’re in the market for a pair of gloves that can stand up to tough conditions and provide exceptional grip and performance, the Amazon Basics 15 gauge polyester + 10 gauge acrylic double shell gloves are an excellent choice. With their rugged construction, comfortable design, and easy care, these gloves are sure to become your go-to for a wide range of tasks and applications.



