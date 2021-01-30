Sandy Morales Cordon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Sandy Morales Cordon has Died.

Sandy Morales Cordon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 29. 2021.

CentroFamiliar Roca de Salvación is with Clarita Ovalle and Maynor Juarez. 5h · Receive from our CF Church Rock of Salvation, our heartfelt condolences Morales Family, on the loss of Sandy Morales Cordon. We pray to our Heavenly Father to strengthen every member of the family and to find peace of the Lord, in their hearts. We lost two beautiful beautiful souls yesterday. To our beloved Sandy Morales together with her unborn son. You are both now in heaven, however all your friends and family will miss you. She was a beautiful person full of life, amazing mother, daughter and wife. There are no words as this was completely unexpected. Please keep Hector, Sophia and her family in your prayers that are devastated with this loss. Any donation you can make to the family will greatly help the family, to pay for expenses. Sandy rest in peace, God bless you all and thank you for your prayers. With Love, Hector Morales (Husband) Sophia Morales (Daughter) Behold I come soon, and my reward with me, to reward each one according to his work. Revelation 22:12