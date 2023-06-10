Sanford Man Dies in Seminole County Crash, Two Others Injured

Sanford man : Sanford man killed, two others injured in Seminole County crash

A fatal crash occurred early Saturday in Seminole County, Florida, resulting in the death of a 51-year-old Sanford man and serious injuries to two other individuals. The crash happened at around 3:40 a.m. on northbound State Road 429, west of Sanford. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involved an SUV and a sedan. The SUV driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer into the center median before colliding with the sedan. The SUV then spun across all northbound lanes and crashed into a concrete barrier wall. All three individuals involved were transported to the hospital, where the Sanford man was pronounced dead. The other two individuals, a man and a woman from West Palm Beach, were wearing seat belts, while the Sanford man was not. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by FHP.

Read Full story : Sanford man dies, 2 others seriously injured after crash in Seminole County, troopers say /

News Source : Brandon Hogan

Seminole County crash Fatal car accident in Sanford Troopers investigate deadly crash Serious injuries reported in Seminole County collision Sanford man killed in car crash