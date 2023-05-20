Sangeeta Devi Jhunjhunwala : Case Title: Sangeeta Devi Jhunjhunwala Versus ITO

“Suspicious Sale Transaction in Shares: Sangeeta Devi Jhunjhunwala’s Appeal Dismissed by ITAT”

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in Delhi has ruled that the use of an account payee check alone does not necessarily make a transaction genuine. The tribunal found that the taxpayer failed to prove that the impressive rise in share prices and subsequent fall within a short period of time was genuine, leading to a significant claim of short-term capital loss. The taxpayer, who derives income from salary, other sources, and capital gain, claimed that the gain was exempt under Section 10(38) of the Income Tax Act. However, the ITAT rejected the exemption and upheld the additions made by the Assessing Officer. The case was heard by Astha Chandra (Judicial Member) and B.R.R. Kumar (Accountant Member). The burden of proof lies with the taxpayer to establish the genuineness of such transactions, and the use of account payee checks alone is not sufficient.

Read Full story : ITAT Disallows Exemption On Penny Stock /

News Source : Mariya Paliwala

