Sanibel Dairy Queen closing after Hurricane Ian damage

The Sanibel Dairy Queen, a local icon that has been serving soft serve for generations, is closing down due to damage from Hurricane Ian. Despite missing some red shingles and experiencing water damage, the Dairy Queen is still recognizable and holds a special place in the hearts of many locals. After 52 years of ownership by the Meyers family, the Dairy Queen is now for sale along with two neighboring plots for two million. The listing has been receiving a lot of attention, with 15 to 20 calls a day. Although getting a franchise permit on Sanibel is challenging, the Dairy Queen franchise for this property is grandfathered in. Many family memories were made at the Dairy Queen, and locals hope that whoever buys it will love it as much as they do and keep it as a DQ.

