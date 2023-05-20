Sanjay Kaushik : Pastor Sanjay Kaushik arrested for duping family of ₹40 lakh, forcefully converting son’s religion

Pastor Sanjay Kaushik Arrested for Duping Family of ₹40 Lakh and Forcibly Converting Their Son’s Religion

A pastor, identified as Sanjay Kaushik from Bless Your Faith Church in Kalka, has been arrested by the police for allegedly cheating a family of ₹40 lakhs by promising to send their 20-year-old son abroad. The family has also accused Kaushik of forcefully converting their son’s religion. The accused was produced before the local court on Saturday and sent to two-day police custody. The police had registered a case on May 5 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act based on a complaint by Bittu, the father of the victim. According to the complaint, Kaushik promised to send Kabir, a Class 10 pass-out, to the US to work as a preacher and took a total of ₹40 lakhs between August 2022 and April 2023 in the name of processing his visa and tickets, during which he visited their house regularly. The family alleged that Kaushik also took Kabir to Indonesia and Singapore for tours. On his return, Kabir revealed that the US visa and tickets were fake and that they had been duped. Kabir alleged that he was confined in a hotel room in Delhi for three days by Kaushik, who even threatened to kill him if he disclosed the matter to anyone. Bittu said that his son was undergoing treatment at a psychiatric hospital in Dharampur, Himachal Pradesh, and that he had paid ₹40 lakhs to Kaushik after taking loans from his relatives, but the pastor neither kept his promise nor returned the money.

Read Full story : Kalka pastor dupes family of ₹40 lakh for sending son abroad, arrested /

News Source : HT Correspondent

1. Kalka pastor fraud case

2. Son sent abroad fraud

3. Pastor dupes family of 40 lakh

4. Arrest of Kalka pastor

5. Scam in sending son abroad