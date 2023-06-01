“Sannas recipe”: Quick and Easy Sannas Recipe for Breakfast and Dinner: No Soaking, No Fermentation Required!

10 Mins Breakfast/Dinner Recipe: Sannas

Introduction

Sannas are a traditional Goan breakfast/dinner dish that is made using rice flour and coconut milk. This dish is perfect for those who are looking for a quick and easy recipe that does not require any soaking or fermentation.

Ingredients

1 cup rice flour

3/4 cup coconut milk

1/4 cup water

1 tsp sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking powder

Instructions

In a mixing bowl, add rice flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder. Mix well. Add coconut milk and water to the bowl and mix until the batter is smooth and free of lumps. Grease the idli moulds with oil and pour the batter in each mould. Place the idli moulds in a steamer and steam for 10 minutes on medium flame. After 10 minutes, turn off the flame and let it rest for 1-2 minutes. Remove the sannas from the idli moulds and serve hot with chutney or curry.

Tips

Make sure the batter is smooth and free of lumps before pouring it into the moulds.

If you do not have an idli steamer, you can use a regular steamer or a pressure cooker without the whistle.

You can add grated coconut or finely chopped onions to the batter for added flavor.

Serve sannas hot with coconut chutney or any curry of your choice.

Variations

Khotto: Khotto is a variation of sannas that is made using jackfruit leaves instead of idli moulds. The batter is poured into the leaves and then steamed.

Appe: Appe is another variation of sannas that is made using a special appe pan. The batter is poured into the pan and then steamed.

Stuffed Sannas: You can stuff sannas with coconut or any other filling of your choice before steaming it.

Conclusion

Sannas are a delicious and healthy breakfast/dinner option that is easy to make and does not require any soaking or fermentation. You can customize the recipe by adding your favorite ingredients and serve it with chutney or curry. So, the next time you are in a rush and looking for a quick and easy recipe, try making sannas and enjoy a tasty and nutritious meal.

