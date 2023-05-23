Santa Barbara man killed, Florencio Lagara-Perez identified as victim in rollover crash near Highway 101

Florencio Lagara-Perez (victim name) : Santa Barbara man killed, Florencio Lagara-Perez identified as victim in Goleta rollover crash

A man from Santa Barbara died in a rollover accident on the Fairview Avenue onramp to northbound Highway 101 in Goleta on Tuesday morning. The driver of the 1999 Ford Ranger lost control and the truck overturned, landing on its roof off the right shoulder. The 55-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene while the 64-year-old driver sustained minor injuries. Both men were wearing seatbelts and drugs or alcohol are not believed to have played a role in the accident.

News Source : KSBY News

