“Santa Barbara murder victim” today : Santa Barbara resident identified as victim of homicide

A 1997 homicide victim found in Alabama has been identified as Jefferey Douglas Kimzy of Santa Barbara, thanks to new DNA technology. The body was found mutilated and was missing its head, hands, and feet. Although the victim has been identified, it is still unclear how he was murdered or ended up in Alabama. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its search for justice for the victim’s family.

