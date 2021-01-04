Santa Barbara shooting : Police confirmed one person has died, multiple others are hospitalized after a shooting Sunday evening. The investigation is expected to continue through Monday morning. 

January 4, 2021
Santa Barbara shooting : Police confirmed one person has died, multiple others are hospitalized after a shooting Sunday evening. The investigation is expected to continue through Monday morning.

KEYT NewsChannel 3 @KEYTNC3 #BREAKING: Santa Barbara police confirmed one person has died, multiple others are hospitalized after a shooting Sunday evening. The investigation is expected to continue through Monday morning.

