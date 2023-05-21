“Santa Fe school shooting” today : Editorial: Santa Fe School Shooting Remains Overlooked

The Overlooked School Shooting in Santa Fe (Opinion Piece) today 2023.

Five years after a school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, there are few visible signs of the tragedy, and the city has yet to build a permanent memorial. In contrast, Uvalde, Texas, where a mass shooting occurred last year, has erected shrines and is constructing an official memorial. The differences between the two communities reflect factors including gun ownership, politics and the fact that the Santa Fe shooter remains in custody in a mental health institution. Santa Fe officials have been accused of trying to move on too quickly, while survivors feel they have been forgotten.

Read Full story : Santa Fe is the forgotten school shooting (Editorial) /

News Source : The Editorial Board

1. school shooting in Santa Fe

2. Santa Fe school tragedy

3. forgotten school shooting in Santa Fe

4. Santa Fe school violence

5. Santa Fe school safety