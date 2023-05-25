“Santa Maria High School Bomb Threat” today : Police Probe Bomb Threat at Santa Maria High School, Prompting Lockdown – The Guardian Obituaries

Police Investigate Bomb Threat at Santa Maria High School Resulting in Lockdown – The Guardian Obituaries today 2023.

Santa Maria High School in California was placed on lockdown following an anonymous call claiming there was a bomb on the school premises. After a search of the school grounds, law enforcement officials found no evidence of a threat, and the lockdown was lifted after an hour and 12 minutes. The school district has said there will be an increased law enforcement presence both inside the school and in the surrounding community for the rest of the day.

