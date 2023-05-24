Santali river fish curry recipe: River Foli Fish Recipe: A Traditional Santali Cooking Method || Learn How to Cook Fish Curry in Desi Style

Santali Traditional Cooking: River Foli Fish Recipe

Santali traditional cooking is a unique and flavorful cuisine that has been passed down through generations. One of the most beloved dishes in Santali cuisine is fish curry made with river foli fish. This recipe is a staple in Santali households and is enjoyed by people of all ages.

Ingredients:

1 lb river foli fish

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 inch ginger, minced

1 tomato, chopped

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chili powder

Salt to taste

2 tbsp mustard oil

1 cup water

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions:

Step 1: Clean and cut the fish into medium-sized pieces. Wash them thoroughly and sprinkle some salt and turmeric powder on them. Let them marinate for 10-15 minutes.

Step 2: Heat the mustard oil in a pan. Once the oil is hot, add the fish pieces and fry them until they are golden brown. Remove them from the pan and keep them aside.

Step 3: In the same pan, add the chopped onions and fry them until they are translucent. Add the minced garlic and ginger and fry for another minute.

Step 4: Add the chopped tomatoes and fry until they are soft and mushy. Add the cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and red chili powder and fry for a minute.

Step 5: Add one cup of water and salt to taste. Bring the mixture to a boil and let it simmer for 5 minutes.

Step 6: Add the fried fish pieces to the gravy and let it cook for another 5-7 minutes on low heat.

Step 7: Garnish the fish curry with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed rice.

In conclusion, Santali traditional cooking is a cuisine that is rich in flavor and heritage. This river foli fish curry recipe is a classic example of the unique flavors and techniques used in Santali cooking. Give it a try and experience the taste of Santali cuisine for yourself.

