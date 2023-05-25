“Santali wine recipe”: Traditional Santali Method of Making and Drinking Mango Grape Wine | A Wine Recipe

Introduction:

Wine is a timeless drink that has been enjoyed by people for centuries. The art of wine making has evolved over the years, and today, there are various types of wines available in the market. Mango grapes wine is a unique type of wine that is made using mango and grapes. In this article, we will discuss the process of making mango grapes wine and the traditional Santali recipe for wine making.

Ingredients:

To make mango grapes wine, you will need the following ingredients:

Mangoes

Grapes

Sugar

Yeast

Water

The process of making mango grapes wine:

Step 1: Clean the mangoes and grapes

The first step in making mango grapes wine is to clean the mangoes and grapes thoroughly. Ensure that there are no dirt or debris on the fruits.

Step 2: Peel and chop the mangoes

Peel the mangoes and chop them into small pieces. Make sure to remove the seed from the center of the mango.

Step 3: Crush the grapes

Crush the grapes using a clean and sterilized utensil. You can use a blender or a food processor to crush the grapes.

Step 4: Mix the mangoes and grapes

Mix the chopped mangoes and crushed grapes in a clean and sterilized container. Make sure to mix them well.

Step 5: Add sugar

Add sugar to the mixture and mix well. The amount of sugar you add will depend on your taste preference. However, it is recommended to add around 2 cups of sugar for every 1 liter of wine.

Step 6: Add yeast

Add yeast to the mixture and mix well. You can use any type of yeast, but it is recommended to use wine yeast for better results.

Step 7: Fermentation

Cover the container with a clean cloth and let it ferment for around 10-15 days. Make sure to keep the container in a warm and dark place.

Step 8: Strain the mixture

After 10-15 days, strain the mixture using a clean and sterilized cheesecloth. Make sure to squeeze out all the juice from the mixture.

Step 9: Bottle the wine

Bottle the wine in clean and sterilized bottles. Make sure to store the bottles in a cool and dark place for at least 1-2 months before consuming.

Santali traditional recipe for wine making:

The Santali people of India have been making wine using traditional methods for centuries. Here is the Santali recipe for wine making:

Ingredients:

– Rice

– Yeast

– Water

Step 1: Soak the rice

Soak the rice in water for around 24 hours. After 24 hours, drain the water and let the rice dry.

Step 2: Roast the rice

Roast the rice in a pan until it turns golden brown in color.

Step 3: Grind the rice

Grind the roasted rice into a fine powder using a clean and sterilized grinder.

Step 4: Mix the rice powder and yeast

Mix the rice powder and yeast in a clean and sterilized container. Add water to the mixture and mix well.

Step 5: Fermentation

Cover the container with a clean cloth and let it ferment for around 1-2 weeks. Make sure to keep the container in a warm and dark place.

Step 6: Strain the mixture

After 1-2 weeks, strain the mixture using a clean and sterilized cheesecloth. Make sure to squeeze out all the juice from the mixture.

Step 7: Bottle the wine

Bottle the wine in clean and sterilized bottles. Make sure to store the bottles in a cool and dark place for at least 1-2 months before consuming.

Conclusion:

Mango grapes wine and Santali traditional wine are both unique types of wine that are made using different methods. While mango grapes wine is made using fruits, Santali traditional wine is made using rice. Both types of wine are delicious and can be enjoyed on their own or paired with food. The process of making wine may seem daunting, but with the right ingredients and tools, anyone can make their own wine at home.

