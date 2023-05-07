“Santaquin man killed” Today : Accidental Gear Change by Son Leads to Death of Santaquin Man Run Over by Truck

How a Santaquin man lost his life when his son accidentally changed gears of their truck

A tragic incident occurred in Santaquin’s Summit Ridge community when a father was killed and his mother flown to the hospital after the man’s son accidentally changed gears of a truck they were using to do yard work. According to Santaquin Police, the 23-year-old father and his 47-year-old mother were cleaning up the yard of the home, loading large rocks into the bed of the truck, which was parked on a slope toward the yard. The man’s child climbed into the vehicle and pulled on the gear shift, causing the truck to roll backwards onto his father and grandmother.

News Source : Ryan Bittan

Source Link :Santaquin man run over, killed after son accidentally changes gears of truck/