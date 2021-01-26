Santiago Carrillo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Deputy Santiago Carrillo, a 14 year veteran, assigned to Twin Towers Correctional Facility has Died .

Deputy Santiago Carrillo, a 14 year veteran, assigned to Twin Towers Correctional Facility has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Today, we @LASDHQ mourn the loss Deputy Santiago Carrillo, a 14 year veteran, assigned to Twin Towers Correctional Facility, who succumbed to COVID-19 complications. We are grateful for his service to LA County. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/tRTk9J6CaQ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2021

