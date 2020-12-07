Santiago Davila Death -Dead – Obituary :SMMHS freshman Santiago Davila has Died .
SMMHS freshman Santiago Davila has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
#SantiagoDavil We are deeply saddened to share the passing of SMMHS freshman Santiago Davila. Although not COVID related, it was certainly unexpected. Our school counselors & school psychologist are available to support students and staff members tomorrow & days to come. 1/4
— Signal Mountain Middle High School (@SMMHSEagles) December 7, 2020
4/4 #CommunitySupport A Meal Train for the family is now full, but here is another way to help the Davila family if so inclined. Thanks, Eagle family! ❤ 🦅 https://t.co/q50NRwCb9n
— Signal Mountain Middle High School (@SMMHSEagles) December 7, 2020
