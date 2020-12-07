Santiago Davila Death -Dead – Obituary :SMMHS freshman Santiago Davila has Died .

By | December 7, 2020
0 Comment

Santiago Davila Death -Dead – Obituary :SMMHS freshman Santiago Davila has Died .

SMMHS freshman Santiago Davila has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

Signal Mountain Middle High School @SMMHSEagles #SantiagoDavil We are deeply saddened to share the passing of SMMHS freshman Santiago Davila. Although not COVID related, it was certainly unexpected. Our school counselors & school psychologist are available to support students and staff members tomorrow & days to come. 1/4

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.