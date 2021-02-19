Santiago Garcia Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Uruguayan striker Santiago “Morro” Garcia comited suicide.

Santiago Garcia has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.

Foot Formation February 7 at 12:52 AM  · RIP Santiago “Morro” Garcia Uruguayan striker Santiago “Morro” Garcia comited suicide today at the age of 30. He was under psychiatric treatment for being depressed, because personal situations. He stopped to score goals and in his last team Godoy Cruz he spend the last 15 games on the bench. One phrases to remember of him: “Football players are not robots”, im passing a bad situation because i can’t see my daughter and is not a excuse, i will try my best to go back on road and score again, i need patience but will be come out stronger than ever”. Today, he shoot himself. Rest in peace Santiago “Morro” Garcia

