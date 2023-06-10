SAPD reports fatal shooting outside residence following altercation today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Police in San Antonio are currently questioning a 44-year-old suspect following a shooting incident outside a home on the West side in the early hours of Saturday morning. The victim, a 23-year-old man, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. Both he and the suspect were outside the property on Shady Grove Drive when police arrived. It is believed that the two men had been involved in a verbal altercation, although officers are unsure if this escalated into a physical altercation prior to the shooting. The suspect has been taken into custody for questioning, and it remains unclear at this stage whether he will face criminal charges.

News Source : Katrina Webber

Source Link :Man killed after argument ends in shooting outside home, SAPD says/