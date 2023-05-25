“Saquon Barkley contract”: Saquon Barkley’s Contract Questions Receive Vague Response from Giants Head Coach

New York Giants Running Back Saquon Barkley Refuses to Sign Franchise Tag and Misses Off-season Training Camps

It’s been two months since the New York Giants offered a franchise tag to star running back Saquon Barkley, but he has yet to sign the offer, leaving his future with the team uncertain. Barkley’s absence from the off-season training camps has also raised questions about his commitment to the Giants.

What is a Franchise Tag?

A franchise tag is a designation used by NFL teams to keep a player from becoming a free agent. Under the tag, the player is offered a one-year contract with a salary that is the average of the top five salaries at their position or 120% of their previous year’s salary, whichever is higher. The player has the option to sign the offer or negotiate a long-term contract with the team. If the player does not sign the offer, they are not allowed to participate in any team activities until they do so.

Barkley’s Contract Situation

Barkley, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, is eligible for a long-term extension with the Giants. However, the team has not yet offered him a deal, and Barkley has not signed the franchise tag offer, which would pay him $7.2 million for the upcoming season.

The Giants have expressed their desire to sign Barkley to a long-term extension, but they have also made it clear that they will not overpay for his services. Barkley’s injury history, which includes a torn ACL that ended his 2020 season, may be a factor in the team’s reluctance to offer him a lucrative contract.

Barkley’s Absence from Off-season Training Camps

Barkley’s refusal to sign the franchise tag offer and his absence from the off-season training camps have raised concerns about his commitment to the Giants. The camps are an important opportunity for players to work on their skills, build chemistry with their teammates, and learn the team’s playbook. By missing the camps, Barkley is not only putting himself at a disadvantage but also sending a message to the team that he may not be fully invested in their success.

However, it’s important to note that Barkley’s absence from the camps may not be entirely his fault. The NFL Players Association has advised players to skip the voluntary workouts due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many players, including Barkley, have chosen to follow this advice, despite the potential consequences.

The Future of Barkley and the Giants

The Giants have several options when it comes to Barkley’s future. They could offer him a long-term extension, trade him to another team, or let him play out the final year of his contract and become a free agent in 2022.

Trading Barkley could be difficult, as his injury history and the uncertainty surrounding his contract may make other teams hesitant to take on his salary. Letting him play out his contract and become a free agent could also be risky, as Barkley could choose to sign with another team and leave the Giants with nothing in return.

Ultimately, the best option for both Barkley and the Giants may be to work out a long-term extension that is fair for both sides. Barkley is a talented player who has shown the ability to be one of the best running backs in the league when healthy. The Giants need a reliable and productive running back to help quarterback Daniel Jones and the rest of the offense.

Conclusion

Saquon Barkley’s refusal to sign the franchise tag offer and his absence from the off-season training camps have raised questions about his commitment to the New York Giants. The team has several options when it comes to his future, but the best outcome for both sides may be to work out a long-term extension that is fair for everyone involved.

