Sara Ali Khan shares her experience on the exorbitant cost of international roaming packs in trending news.

The Costly Woes of International Roaming Packs

Sara Ali Khan, a Bollywood actress and daughter of Saif Ali Khan, recently expressed her concerns about the expensive international roaming packs. She revealed that she could not afford to recharge her roaming pack due to the high cost. This issue has been a long-standing problem for common people as well. The question arises, why are these roaming packs so expensive?

To start with, when you travel abroad and use your mobile phone, the telecom network whose SIM you have does not work in another country. In this case, you are shifted to another network, which is why you have to pay more for a roaming pack abroad. The network provider has to pay the other network provider for the use of their network, which is why the cost is higher.

For instance, Vodafone Idea’s one-day roaming pack in UAE starts at Rs. 695 for prepaid users. If you want a 10-day pack with 10 GB of data and unlimited incoming calling, it will cost you Rs. 4695. Alternatively, if you want a 24-hour validity plan with unlimited data and incoming calls, it will cost you Rs. 599. Postpaid users can get a 10-day pack with unlimited data and calling for Rs. 3999.

Similarly, Airtel’s roaming pack for postpaid users starts at Rs. 649, while the 10-day validity plan costs Rs. 3000. The downside is that it does not include an unlimited data pack.

The problem with these expensive roaming packs is that they limit people’s ability to stay connected while traveling. It is especially difficult for those who have to travel frequently for work or personal reasons. The high cost of international roaming packs also discourages people from using their phones while abroad, which is not an ideal situation.

One solution to this issue is to use local SIM cards when traveling abroad, which can be more cost-effective. However, this requires you to have an unlocked phone and to purchase a local SIM card, which can be a hassle.

In conclusion, the high cost of international roaming packs is a significant issue that needs to be addressed. It limits people’s ability to stay connected while traveling, which is essential in today’s world. Network providers need to find a better solution to offer affordable and accessible roaming packs to their customers.

