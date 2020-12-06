Sara Carreira daughter of famous singer Tony Carreira died last night in a traffic accident. She was only 21 years old, according to a statement posted online on December 5 . 2020.

We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.

Armys worldwide, today PT-armys are grieving. A few hours ago a 21-year-old Portuguese artist died in a car accident. Please leave purple hearts for each PT-army, for the family and for our little angel Sara Carreira .

Armys worldwide, today PT-armys are grieving.

A few hours ago a 21-year-old Portuguese artist died in a car accident.

Please leave purple hearts for each PT-army, for the family and for our little angel Sara Carreira. https://t.co/1CGfcbO7X6 — ⟭⟬ ᴮᴱMaryy.Pinho 1K 💙🐋⁷ 🇵🇹⟬⟭‧₊✜˚. 🦋🍯🍷 (@marypinho98) December 6, 2020

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.