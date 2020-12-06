sara carreira Death –Dead-Obituaries : Sara Carreira daughter of famous singer Tony Carreira killed in traffic accident..
Armys worldwide, today PT-armys are grieving.
A few hours ago a 21-year-old Portuguese artist died in a car accident.
Please leave purple hearts for each PT-army, for the family and for our little angel Sara Carreira. https://t.co/1CGfcbO7X6
— ⟭⟬ ᴮᴱMaryy.Pinho 1K 💙🐋⁷ 🇵🇹⟬⟭‧₊✜˚. 🦋🍯🍷 (@marypinho98) December 6, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
As Quinas wrote
[Hors Football] Sara Carreira fille du célèbre chanteur Tony Carreira est décédée cette nuit dans un accident de la route. Elle était seulement âgée de 21 ans…Translated from French
[Excluding Football] Sara Carreira daughter of famous singer Tony Carreira died last night in a traffic accident. She was only 21 years old …
All our thoughts are with the victim’s family
Rui Ribeiro wrote
Boas possoas passam por horríveis nas bocas de mentirosos e mal informado, hoje falaram na CM TV sobre Ivo Lucas, culparam o homem da morte da Sara Carreira, diram que estava alcoolizado, ou que estava em excesso de velocidade, vão falar como se fossem donos da verdade Lying faceLying faceLying face
Translated from Portuguese.
Good people go through horrible mouths of liars and misinformed, today they spoke on CM TV about Ivo Lucas, blamed the man for Sara Carreira’s death, said he was drunk, or that he was speeding, they will talk as if they were owners of truth.
FirePisoa JrFire wrote
Kasha e Bárbara Bandeira assistiram ao acidente!! Ivo Lucas era o condutor, a Sara morreu!! Angélico Vieira e Sara Carreira!! Mesmo destino, mesma autoestrada, mesmo dom, mesmo fim!!
Translated from Portuguese
Kasha and Bárbara Bandeira watched the accident !! Ivo Lucas was the driver, Sara died !! Angélico Vieira and Sara Carreira !! Same destination, same highway, same gift, same end !!
