Pro wrestler Sara Lee’s death has been ruled a suicide, according to Texas medical examiners. The 30-year-old, best known for winning the 2015 WWE “Tough Enough” reality television series, died on October 5 at her home in San Antonio. Officials said that her death was caused by ingesting a fatal cocktail of alcohol and drugs, including amphetamines and doxylamine.

Lee was a native of Hope, Michigan, and won a one-year, $250,000 WWE contract in the competition’s sixth season. At the time of her death, the WWE said Lee was “an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world” and that the company offered “its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

Lee’s father declined to comment when reached by NBC News on Friday, and a rep for WWE could not be immediately reached. The cause of her suicide is unknown, but it is clear that Lee was struggling with substance abuse. Mixed drug toxicity is a common cause of death in cases of substance abuse.

Substance abuse is a serious problem that affects people of all ages, genders, and backgrounds. It is a disorder that is characterized by the use of drugs or alcohol despite negative consequences. The consequences of substance abuse can be severe and can include physical, mental, and emotional health problems, as well as legal and financial issues.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, it is important to seek help. There are many resources available, including support groups, counseling, and treatment facilities. In addition, there are many online resources that can provide information and support, such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which can be reached at 800-273-8255 or by texting HOME to 741741.

It is important to remember that substance abuse is a treatable disorder, and that there is hope for recovery. With the right treatment and support, individuals can overcome their addiction and lead healthy, fulfilling lives. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, don’t wait to seek help. Reach out today and take the first step towards recovery.

