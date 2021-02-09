Sarah Duval Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Sarah Duval has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 9. 2021
Sarah Duval has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.
We are saddened to hear the news of Sarah Duval’s passing today. Sarah was an amazing girl and a fierce competitor for the Vipers program. She will be missed immensely. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Duval family.♥️ https://t.co/FQ4c6l49vC via @snapwidget
— Lily McTeague (@lily_mcteague) February 9, 2021
Lily McTeague @lily_mcteague We are saddened to hear the news of Sarah Duval’s passing today. Sarah was an amazing girl and a fierce competitor for the Vipers program. She will be missed immensely. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Duval family.
