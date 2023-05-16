“Sarah Ferguson net worth”: What amount of wealth does Sarah Ferguson possess?

Sarah Ferguson’s Net Worth: From Royalty to Entrepreneur

Sarah Ferguson, also known as Fergie, is the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York. She was born on October 15, 1959, to Major Ronald Ferguson and Susan Barrantes. Despite her impressive lineage, Fergie was no stranger to hard work. During her teen years, she worked as a chalet girl, cleaner, and waitress. After attending Hurst Lodge School in Ascot, she went on to do a finishing course at Queen’s Secretarial College. She briefly worked for an art gallery before moving into public relations and later working for a publishing company.

However, her life changed when she had a chance encounter with Prince Andrew at Royal Ascot in 1985. They married in Westminster Abbey on July 23, 1986, and were married for six years, having two daughters together, Princess Beatrice born 1988 and Princess Eugenie born 1990. The Duke and Duchess of York divorced in 1992, but despite their separation, they have remained friends over the years. According to The Sunday Telegraph, the Duchess’ divorce settlement amounted to roughly £3 million in total.

However, Fergie found new ways to earn a living and carve her own path. As a young mother, Fergie began working as an author for children’s books, producing her debut novel, Budgie The Little Helicopter. She later wrote her autobiography entitled My Story, making it into the top three in American bestseller lists. The Duchess’ most lucrative deal came from Weight Watchers, which she endorsed in 1997. As of May 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around £800,000 ($1 million).

Fergie’s autobiography earned her an advance of £800,000. Her two books, The Royal Switch and Bright Lights with New York publishers Delacorte, earned her an estimated £500,000. Other book titles which earned her impressive deals included Tea For Ruby, Heart For A Compass, and Finding Sarah. She also wrote the Budgie The Little Helicopter series of picture books, which was adapted into a TV series. The Duchess has even earned money from writing Mills & Boon romances. In 2022, Fergie reportedly signed a major book deal with Serendipity Press agreeing to pen a staggering 22 books for the company.

After Andrew and Fergie’s divorce, the couple reached a settlement where Fergie still received £15,853 ($19,800) per year from the Royal Family. The Duchess also still lives in the Royal Lodge with Andrew and the Queen’s beloved corgis. According to senior sources at The Sunday Telegraph, the Duchess’ divorce settlement amounted to roughly £3 million in total. At the time, it was reported that Fergie received £500,000 from the Queen in order to buy a new house for her and her children. She received £350,000 in cash and £1.4 million to set up a trust fund for Beatrice and Eugenie. Fergie also received a modest monthly allowance based on the Duke of York’s salary as a Royal Navy officer.

Despite her initial association with royalty, Sarah Ferguson has managed to establish her own identity and become a successful entrepreneur. From authoring children’s books to endorsing weight loss programs, Fergie has shown her versatility and determination to succeed. Her net worth may not be as high as other members of the Royal Family, but her entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to her work make her a role model for many.

