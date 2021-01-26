Sarah Graham Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sarah Graham has Died.

Cathy Estes Brown 21h · One of McKayla’s childhood friends passed away last night. Sarah Graham passed unexpectedly! Please pray for the Graham family! It was a devastating loss for them. No one should have to go through loosing a child. Sarah called me Mom at one point in her life so I am also feeling their loss. RIP Sarah! Heaven gained an angel last night.

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes

Mary Overstreet

Oh, my. I am so sorry about your loss of Sarah. . Thinking of all of you.

Heather Puckett

That is awful to hear. I remember playing with her at yalls house in elementary school.

Sherry Reeves

I’m so sorry for the loss of this young woman. Praying for her family and friends.