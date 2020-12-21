Sarah Jordan Cox has been located. Sarah Jordan Cox, DOB: 11/12/95 Sarah Jordan Cox is wanted for QUESTIONING ONLY for a homicide.
Escambia County Sheriff’s Office December 18 at 6:30 PM · Update: Sarah Jordan Cox has been located. Thank you for the shares! Wanted for Questioning: Sarah Jordan Cox, DOB: 11/12/95 Sarah Jordan Cox is wanted for QUESTIONING ONLY for a homicide that took place on December 16th, 2020 on the 100-block of Concordia Boulevard. Cox was last seen driving a White Chevy Malibu, with Florida tag #3146TZ. Cox maybe in the are of Highway 29 and New Warrington Road. If you have any information for about her whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP and the ECSO at 850-436-9620. WEAR ABC 3 News, Pensacola, WKRG, WPMI NBC 15 News, FOX10 News, NorthEscambia, NewsRadio 92.3, Pensacola News Journal, Cat Country 98.7, 1370 WCOA, Andrew McKay
Source: (20+) Escambia County Sheriff’s Office – Posts | Facebook
— Tributes —
wrote
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.