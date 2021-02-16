Sarah Lynch Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sarah Lynch of thornwood ny has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
Sarah Lynch has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
On behalf of the Manhattan Gaels we send our sincere condolences to the Lynch and O’Connor families on the passing of their daughter and sister, Sarah Lynch. Our condolences to Sarah’s club @StBrigidsLGFCC & the entire @NYLadiesGAA family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. 💙🧡
— Manhattan Gaels (@ManhattanGaels) February 16, 2021
Renard GAA
It was with profound shock and sadness that the club and wider Renard community woke this morning to the news of the tragic and untimely death of young Sarah Lynch in New York. Our thoughts and prayers are with her Father Shane, Mother Joanne, her brothers Colin & Sean and the extended Lynch & O’Connor Families at this very sad and difficult time. May Sarah’s gentle soul rest in peace.
Lisa Glow O Shea
So sad. Condolences to all family and friends. May ye find strength to help ye through life. May she rest in peace .
Nuala McDaid
Heartfelt sympathy to Shane, Joanne, Colin & Sean on the tragic loss of your beautiful daughter & sister, Sarah. Condolences also to the extended Lynch and O’Connor Families. Sarah’s death at such a young age, reminds us how life can be so fragile, precious and sometimes incredibly cruel. May Sarah’s gentle soul rest in peace xxxx
Lisa Golden
My condolences to Sarah’s family. My thoughts are prayers are with you
Ciara Walsh Curran
Heartbreaking. Our sincere condolences to all the Lynch and O Connor families at this very sad and difficult time. May her gentle soul rest in peace.
Lorraine Callan
Sincere sympathy to all the Lynch and O Connor families at this heartbreaking time. May sarah rest in peace. Prayers for all her family.
Martina O’Shea
Sincere condolences to all Sarah’s family at this sad time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Maire O Reilly
Deepest sympathies to Sarah’s mom, dad and brothers and to all the Lynch family. May her gentle soul rest in peace. Our thoughts are with you all.
Mae McCrohan
Deepest Sympathy to Shane Joanne Colin and Sean on the tragic death of your dear daughter and sister.Sympathy to all the Lynch and O’Connor families May her gentle soul rest in peace.
Doreen O Neill
Sincere sympathy to Shane, Joanne, Colin, Sean & to the Lynch & O Connor families at this sad time. May she Rest In Peace . You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Mairead Teehan
Our sincere sympathies, Shane, Joanne, Colin, Sean and all the Extended lynch and O connor families on the passing of your beautiful daughter so young. May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.
Colette O Sullivan
sympathy to Shane ,Joanne and boys at this difficult time .rip Sarah
Caroline Kelly-o’Neill
Our dearest sympathies to all the Lynch and O’Connor families. You are in our thoughts and prayers at this very sad time.
Mary Sugrue
Sincere sympathy to Shane, Joanne, Colin, Sean, the extended Lynch & O’ Connor families at this very sad time. May her gentle young soul rest in peace.
Rose Jerry Keating
With deepest sympathy to the lynch and o Connor families on this sad time may she rest in peace.
Phil O Dowd
My sincere sympathy to Shane, Joanne and all the lynch and O Connor families at this awful time. Our taughts and prayers are with you all. May she rest in peace.
Kathleen Lyons
Sincere Sympathy to The O’ Connor & The Lynch Families of the untimely death of Sarah -My thoughts and Prayers are with you all -May her gentle soul rest in peace.
James O Sullivan
So so sad .heartbreaking…sincere sympathy and condolences to parents Shane, Joanna brothers colin and sean ,and all lynch & o connor families our thoughts ar with ye all at this sad time … may Sarah rest in peace
Sheila O Neill
Deepest sympathy to the Lynch and oConnor family’s on the sad death of there beautiful girl. May she rest in peace.
