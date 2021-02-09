Sarah Patterson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sarah Patterson, MMA Team Fighter has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 8. 2021

Sarah Patterson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.

We want offer our condolences to the family and friends of Sarah “Primal” Patterson

RIP Sarah Posted by Promoting Women In Bodybuilding Fitness and MMA on Monday, February 8, 2021

Fighter Alias 2h · We are deeply saddened upon learning the passing yesterday of our friend and fighter, Team Fighter Alias’s Sarah Patterson. Sarah had an amazing spirit and was such a kind-hearted person. We were proud and honored to sponsor her at Invicta Fighting Championships 32! R.I.P. Sarah, you will be deeply missed.

Source: (8) Fighter Alias – Posts | Facebook

Jillian DeCoursey

@lionheartjill

I didn’t know Sarah Patterson at all so I can’t really give much of a statement on her, but that is far to young. My condolences to her family, friends and anyone who knew her, both in and out of the fight world.

MarQ P

@WMMANews

Sad news as @InvictaFights vet Sarah Patterson has passed away. Her fight team announced this via Facebook. Our condolences to her friends and family. Disappointed face #wmma.