Sarah Roesch Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Sarah Roesch has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 25. 2021

Sarah Roesch has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 25. 2021.

Ginny Wildey Ziders 5h · I was so sorry to see the news of Sarah Roesch’s murder. She was a waitress at the Junction for many years. She always had a smile on her face & was so friendly. RIP Sarah. Such a waste. 1010 1 Comment Like Comment Share

Source: (1) Facebook

NOTICE.

Nancy Leonhard Schuneman

I didn’t know her name but I recognized her in the picture. So incredibly sad.

The Junction Eating Place

To our dearest Sarah, The Junction lost a member of our family this week. To say we are sad for the loss of you and Connor is an understatement. We were blessed to have you as part of our family for 20 years. Our condolences to Richard and to your entire family. May you Rest In Peace.