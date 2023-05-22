sarcoma causes: Discover the Symptoms and Causes of Sarcoma with Harvard Health Publishing.

Understanding Sarcoma: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment

Sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that develops from specific tissues, such as bone, muscle, cartilage, or fat. It accounts for less than 1% of all adult cancers and about 15% of all childhood cancers. Sarcoma can occur anywhere in the body, but most often affects the arms, legs, chest, abdomen, or pelvis.

Causes of Sarcoma

The exact cause of sarcoma is unknown, but researchers have identified some risk factors that may increase the likelihood of developing the disease. For instance, exposure to radiation therapy, particularly in childhood, can raise the risk of developing bone or soft tissue sarcoma later in life. Inherited genetic mutations, such as those associated with Li-Fraumeni syndrome, neurofibromatosis, or retinoblastoma, can also increase the risk of developing sarcoma.

Symptoms of Sarcoma

The symptoms of sarcoma vary depending on the type and location of the tumor. In many cases, people with sarcoma may not experience any symptoms until the tumor has grown large enough to cause pain, swelling, or discomfort. Some common signs of sarcoma include:

A lump or mass that feels hard, tender, or painful

Limited mobility or range of motion in a limb or joint

Weakness or numbness in an arm or leg

Difficulty breathing or swallowing

Fatigue, weight loss, or fever

Diagnosis of Sarcoma

If you have any signs or symptoms of sarcoma, your doctor may perform various tests and procedures to diagnose the disease. These may include:

Physical examination: Your doctor will examine the area where you have a lump or mass and ask about your medical history and symptoms.

Imaging tests: Your doctor may order X-rays, CT scans, MRI scans, or PET scans to get a better view of the tumor and surrounding tissues.

Biopsy: Your doctor may remove a small sample of tissue from the tumor to examine it under a microscope and determine if it is cancerous.

Treatment of Sarcoma

The treatment of sarcoma depends on several factors, such as the type, size, and location of the tumor, as well as your overall health and preferences. The main options for treating sarcoma include:

Surgery: The goal of surgery is to remove the tumor and some surrounding healthy tissue to ensure that all cancer cells are eliminated. Depending on the location and size of the tumor, surgery may involve limb-sparing procedures or amputation.

Radiation therapy: Radiation therapy uses high-energy beams to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. It is often used before or after surgery or as the primary treatment for inoperable tumors.

Chemotherapy: Chemotherapy uses drugs to kill cancer cells throughout the body. It is often used in combination with surgery or radiation therapy for sarcoma that has spread to other parts of the body.

In addition to these treatments, there are also experimental therapies, such as immunotherapy and targeted therapy, that may be available through clinical trials. These therapies aim to boost the immune system’s ability to fight cancer or target specific mutations or proteins that drive tumor growth.

Living with Sarcoma

Living with sarcoma can be challenging, but there are ways to cope with the physical, emotional, and practical aspects of the disease. It is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, regular exercise, and enough rest. It is also helpful to seek support from family, friends, or support groups who understand what you are going through.

In addition, you may want to consider seeking professional counseling or therapy to manage the emotional effects of sarcoma, such as anxiety, depression, or stress. You can also ask your doctor about palliative care, which focuses on relieving symptoms and improving quality of life for people with serious illnesses.

Conclusion

Sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that develops from specific tissues, such as bone or muscle. It can occur anywhere in the body and may not cause any symptoms until it has grown large enough to cause pain or discomfort. If you have any signs or symptoms of sarcoma, it is important to seek medical attention promptly. The treatment of sarcoma depends on several factors, and may include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, or experimental therapies. Living with sarcoma can be challenging, but there are ways to cope with the disease and maintain a good quality of life.

