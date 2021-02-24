Sardool Sikander Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Sardool Sikander has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 25. 2021
Sardool Sikander has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 25. 2021.
Mika Singh 7h · When we talk about Punjabi singing or voice only one name comes to mind.. the legendary #SardoolSikander. Sadly he has left for his heavenly abode. This is the most upsetting news that I have heard, I truly wish I could have met him just once more. We learned so much from him and he leaves us with all his beautiful memories and music. May Waheguru bless his soul, Rest in eternal peace
Source: (1) Facebook
Tributes
Amrik Pabla
No way! This is so hard to believe… Sir Sardool Sikander was an amazing human. An amazing soul. Rest In Peace, Sir.
M M Singh Singh
RIP the Legend 🙏 Deeply saddened to learn about the untimely demise of legendary Punjabi icon Sardool Sikander bhaji.His legacy will live on through his music. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
