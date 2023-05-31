SARS-CoV-2 Protection: A Novel Experimental Strategy Guards Against SARS-CoV-2 Infection Using Decoy Technique

Experimental Decoy Provides Long-Term Protection Against COVID-19 Infection

Introduction

Researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine have discovered an experimental decoy that provides long-term protection from infection by the pandemic virus in mice. The study, published online in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, describes an alternative approach to neutralizing the virus that it cannot escape. The decoy employs a version of the surface protein, ACE2, to which the virus attaches, which is untethered from the cell surface. The free-floating decoy binds to the virus by its spikes, preventing it from attaching to ACE-2 on cells in airways.

Decoy Treatment

Treatment with the decoy, either by injection or droplets in the nose, protected 100 percent of the study mice when they were infected in the lab with an otherwise lethal dose of SARS-CoV-2. The decoy lowered the virus load in the mice by 100,000-fold, while mice exposed to a non-active control treatment died. Decoy treatment of mice that were already infected with SARS-CoV-2 caused a rapid drop in viral levels and return to health. This suggests that the decoy could be effective as a therapy post-infection, similar to monoclonal antibodies.

Gene Therapy

Remarkably, the decoy was delivered using a harmless, adeno-associated virus or AAV vector, a type of gene therapy that has been found in previous studies to be safe for use in humans. The viral vector instructs cells in the body to produce the decoy so that the mouse or person is protected long-term, without the need for continual treatment. Administered with the vector, the treatment caused cells not only to make the decoy but to continue making it for several months, and potentially for years.

Immunocompromised Patients

Vaccines traditionally include harmless parts of a virus they are meant to protect against, which trigger a protective immune response should a person later be exposed. Vaccines are less effective, however, if a person’s immune system has been compromised, by diseases like cancer or in transplant patients treated with drugs that suppress the immune response to vaccination. Decoy approaches could be very valuable for immunocompromised patients globally.

Future Pandemics

The approach promises to be effective even if another coronavirus, a type of virus common in birds and bats or apes, were to be transferred to humans in the future, an event termed “zoonosis.” As long as the future virus also uses ACE2 to target cells, the decoy would be ready for “off-the-shelf” soon after an outbreak. If the virus were to somehow switch its receptor to a different protein on the surface of lung cells, the decoy could be modified to target the new virus.

Conclusion

