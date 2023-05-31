SARS-Cov-2 protection: Long-term Protection from SARS-Cov-2 Infection Achieved with Experimental Decoy

Experimental Decoy Offers Long-Term Protection Against COVID-19 Infection in Mice

A new study led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine has found that an experimental “decoy” provided long-term protection from infection by the pandemic virus in mice. The study is based on how the virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, uses its spike protein to attach to a protein on the surface of the cells that line human lungs. The decoy, which is a version of ACE2, the surface protein to which the virus attaches, is untethered from the cell surface and binds to the virus by its spikes so that it can no longer attach to ACE2 on cells in airways.

Unlike monoclonal antibodies, which are shaped to interfere with a certain spike shape, the decoy mimics the spike’s main target, and the virus cannot easily evolve away from binding to ACE2 and still invade cells. Treatment with the decoy, either by injection or droplets in the nose, protected 100 percent of the study mice when they were infected in the lab with an otherwise lethal dose of SARS-CoV-2. The decoy lowered the virus load in the mice by 100,000-fold, while mice exposed to a non-active control treatment died.

Administered with an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector, a type of gene therapy that has been found in previous studies to be safe for use in humans, the treatment caused cells not only to make the decoy but to continue making it for several months, and potentially for years. The decoy could be effective as a therapy post-infection, similar to monoclonal antibodies, the researchers say.

The approach promises to be effective even if another coronavirus were to be transferred to humans in the future, an event termed “zoonosis.” As long as the future virus also uses ACE2 to target cells, the decoy would be ready for “off-the-shelf” soon after an outbreak.

The study was supported by a grant from the National Institutes of Health and was published online in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The research team made key changes to a free ACE2 receptor molecule, and then fused the spike-binding part of it to the tail end of an antibody with the goal of strengthening its antiviral effect. Attaching ACE2 to the antibody fragment to form an “ACE2 microbody” increases the time that the molecule persists in tissues. The combination also causes the molecules to form dimers, mirror-image molecular pairs that increase the strength with which the decoy attaches to the viral spike.

Vaccines are less effective if a person’s immune system has been compromised, by diseases like cancer or in transplant patients treated with drugs that suppress the immune response to vaccination. Decoy approaches could be very valuable for immunocompromised patients globally, adds Landau.

