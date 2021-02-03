Sasha Dior Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Sasha Dior has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 2. 2021
Sasha Dior has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Very sad news at the loss of Sasha Dior tonight… we met when we were doing pre pro on the doc … and became friends over our many chats on trans issues in the aisle of the local Loblaws .. such a smart, sweet girl .. rest in power Sasha you’ll be much missed ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EDQrYRBE7C
— Anita Ayres (@ayres_anita) February 2, 2021
Anita Ayres @ayres_anita Very sad news at the loss of Sasha Dior tonight… we met when we were doing pre pro on the doc … and became friends over our many chats on trans issues in the aisle of the local Loblaws .. such a smart, sweet girl .. rest in power Sasha you’ll be much missed
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.