“Saskatoon homicide investigation” today : Saskatoon Police Launch Homicide Investigation – SaskToday.ca

Saskatoon Police Probe Homicide Case – SaskToday.ca today 2023.

Saskatoon police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man who suffered a serious injury at a business in the 3000 block of Clarence Avenue South. The man’s life-threatening injuries were discovered by officers who were called to the scene at 10:57pm on 20 May. Despite emergency treatment, he died. The Forensic Identification Section and the Major Crime Section are investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

News Source : SaskToday.ca

