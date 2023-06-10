Tanner Christopher Olafson – child pornography charges : Saskatoon man facing child pornography charges

A man from Saskatoon, aged 25, has been charged with child pornography offenses following an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit. Tanner Christopher Olafson faces two counts of possessing child pornography and one count of making it available. The investigation began in April and led to a search warrant being executed on Thursday, during which several electronic devices were seized by the police. Olafson has been released on conditions ahead of his next court appearance.

News Source : Saskatoon

