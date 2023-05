Heavy police presence observed at Spadina Cres in Saskatoon. today 2023.

Police in Saskatoon, Canada are investigating the suspicious death of a 22-year-old man who died on Saturday after sustaining injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Read Full story : Saskatoon police had heavy presence along Spadina Cres. /

News Source : sasktoday.ca – SASKTODAY.ca

Saskatoon police Spadina Cres Heavy presence Law enforcement Public safety